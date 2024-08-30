Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60-23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.49 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 22.600-23.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.10. 2,473,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,805. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.05 and a 200 day moving average of $427.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

