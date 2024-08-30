Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ultra has a market cap of $34.33 million and $657,795.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00547942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00072318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09216782 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $737,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

