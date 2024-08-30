UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.10. 3,085,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

