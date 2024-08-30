Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 22.4% in August

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.