Uniswap Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $78.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00009835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00106678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 396.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.78323389 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $85,441,054.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

