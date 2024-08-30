Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Unisys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Unisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.