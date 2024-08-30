Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UISFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Unisys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UISGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.