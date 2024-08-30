Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
