United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

UBCP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.47. 4,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

