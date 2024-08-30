United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 506,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

