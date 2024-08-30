US Copper Corp. (CVE:CWM) Director Stephen Dunn Purchases 626,667 Shares

US Copper Corp. (CVE:CWM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Dunn bought 626,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.01.

Stephen Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Dunn purchased 103,000 shares of US Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,575.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stephen Dunn acquired 120,000 shares of US Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, July 4th, Stephen Dunn acquired 80,000 shares of US Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Stephen Dunn bought 80,000 shares of US Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

US Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CVE CWM remained flat at C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 89,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,172. US Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 245.23 and a current ratio of 245.23. The company has a market cap of C$19.43 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

US Copper Company Profile

Crown Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company has 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

