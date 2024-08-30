US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

