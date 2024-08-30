US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.46. 3,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

US Vegan Climate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Vegan Climate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

