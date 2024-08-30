USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $476,488.92 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $22.56 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

