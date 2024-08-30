UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 2.6 %

About UTStarcom

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

