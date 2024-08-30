UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
