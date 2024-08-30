Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Value Line Trading Up 2.5 %

Value Line stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 6,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

