Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Value Line Trading Up 2.5 %

VALU stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

