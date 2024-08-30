Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
