Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.45. 6,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

