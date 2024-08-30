Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

