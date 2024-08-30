Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
