Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.08. 36,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,546. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $188.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average is $177.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

