Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 321,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

