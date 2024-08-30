Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.220-6.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.22 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.18. 37,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,150. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

