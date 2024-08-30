Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.220-6.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.22 EPS.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VEEV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.18. 37,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,150. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.