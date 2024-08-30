Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 387,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

