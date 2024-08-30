Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $72,768.16 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 484,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -428.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

