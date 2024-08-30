VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.35

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 77763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.