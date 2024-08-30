Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 660,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

