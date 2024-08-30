Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,393,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.