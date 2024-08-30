Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
