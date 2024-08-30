Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Virios Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 430,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,301. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

