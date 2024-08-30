Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virios Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.