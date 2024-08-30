Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 42.8% in August

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the July 31st total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised Virpax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.2 %

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 111,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,700. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.