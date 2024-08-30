Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

AIO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 63,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,686. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

