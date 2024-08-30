Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NCV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 292,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,327. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

