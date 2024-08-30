Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $44,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,268. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

