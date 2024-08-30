Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.