VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,404,999.00 in Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Calvin Scott Koonce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VSE alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of VSE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $836,070.00.

VSE Stock Down 1.0 %

VSE stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 8,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,687. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VSE by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VSE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in VSE by 22.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.