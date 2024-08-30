Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.57). 138,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 260,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.75).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Activity at Warpaint London
In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,765.66). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.