Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.57). 138,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 260,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.75).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £423.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,027.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,765.66). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

