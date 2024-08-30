Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.25. 278,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 769,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

