Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Waters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

NYSE WAT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.94. 209,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

