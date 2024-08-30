Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 87.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,522. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $294.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

