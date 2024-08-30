Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Amprius Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Amprius Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Amprius Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Amprius Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 90,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,514. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 618,383 shares of company stock valued at $739,318 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

