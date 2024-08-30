Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GDO remained flat at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,037. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.