Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.45. 66,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 45,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of C($0.04) million during the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

