White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 2%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 58,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 81,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

