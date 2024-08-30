William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.44 and a beta of -0.04.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

