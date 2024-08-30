Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $581,493.09 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $581,493.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,860,817.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WLFC stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $710.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
