Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $946,503.90 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $946,503.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 933,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,897,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $693.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Lease Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.