Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,314 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $20,439.68.

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23.

Shares of WLFC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $703.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

