WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.88. 13,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.
The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.
