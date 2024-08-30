WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE KLG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 119,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,615. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

