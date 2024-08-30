Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 137,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 9,457,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
