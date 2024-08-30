Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 137,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 9,457,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.