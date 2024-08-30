Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Up 0.1%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 24,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

